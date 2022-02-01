Healthbeat: The future of Monoclonal Antibody infusion treatments

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most effective treatments in the battle against COVID-19 is getting harder and harder to find.

It’s an infusion-type therapy that’s been dealt a blow due to the omicron variant and a government ruling. Monoclonal antibody infusion therapy has proven effective at preventing severe illness for COVID patients.

But with two of the the three options not showing great promise against omicron, the FDA has pulled them off the table, leaving infusion providers scrambling.

Most of the contents of a medical refrigerator at The Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton are monoclonal antibody infusion treatments successfully used on COVID patients. But that was before the emergence of omicron.

Bamlanivimab, or BAM, and another antibody treatment offered by Regeneron proved to be ineffective against the variant. The FDA ruled January 24th both should be shelved.

“As soon as the FDA said, ‘oh, we can’t use this’, we immediately, we stopped using the product. We had to stop some infusions in the middle of the day,” The Wright Center for Community Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jignesh Sheth said.

The lone infusion treatment the FDA recommends called sotromivab by GlaxoSmithKline has proven to be effective against omicron. It’s also proven to be in high demand.









“Obviously, it’s straining the resources because now the whole country is looking for that. The whole world is looking for that antibody product,” Dr. Sheth said.

The Wright Center had only recently expanded its monoclonal antibody infusion treatment program. The Mid Valley and Scranton locations are now equipped to infuse about two dozen patients per day.

But since it’s only getting 6 to 12 doses of sotromivab a week, patients are prioritized based on who is more at risk of severe illness.

“We are looking for patients who are potentially say either pregnant or say they are unvaccinated or say they have some kind of cancer or immunosuppressive condition, we are prioritizing those patients to get the sotromivab,” Dr. Sheth said.

Dr. Sheth says COVID patients with less risk are given oral, antiviral pills.

“We are heavily relying now on pills because I have no way to expand my availability of sotromivab because I’m solely dependent on the state and manufacturer,” Dr. Sheth said.

Dr. Sheth says the state plans to expand the availability of oral anti-viral pills, but he says it may take months for production of sotromivab to ramp up and meet demand.

It should be noted the antiviral drug Remdesivir got the green light recently as an outpatient therapy.