Healthbeat: Team USA Olympic skateboarder shares her tips for staying sharp

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 2020 Olympics were set to be the first games to include skateboarding and where 21-year-old Team USA member Jordyn Barratt was ready to “go for the gold.”

While disappointed about the delay of the games due to the pandemic, the Hawaii native and professional skateboarder now living in Oceanside, California is taking this time to improve her energy and focus on the 2021 games.





Her goal is to skateboard several hours a day to stay sharp at her sport. During this pandemic, she’s found other ways to help her physically and mentally.

