Healthbeat: State of Lung Cancer

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

In Pennsylvania alone, an estimated 6,460 residents will be diagnosed with the disease this year. The American Lung Association 2020 State of Lung Cancer report was released Tuesday morning.

It examines the toll of lung cancer and outlines steps Pennsylvania and other states can take to better protect residents from lung cancer.

One key finding is racial disparities in screening and treatment.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller looks at the report’s key findings tonight on Eyewitness News.

