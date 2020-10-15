Healthbeat: Should I still get my normal vaccinations?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Vaccines are one of the most important and effective public health tools to prevent a variety of serious diseases. But the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) reports that during the COVID-19 pandemic, routine vaccinations declined significantly across all populations in the U.S.





The NFID has launched a new campaign “Keep up the Rates” to encourage all individuals to receive recommended vaccines that may have been delayed during the pandemic.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with NFID Medical Director William Schaffner, MD about a new campaign aimed to get recommended vaccinations back on track and help prevent possible dangerous outbreaks tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.