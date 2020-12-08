Healthbeat: Patient study reveals Renal Disease a top contributor to COVID hopsitalization

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Medical experts have told us throughout this pandemic that underlying health conditions make us more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Now, a new study reveals how serious the threat can be to patients with kidney disease. About 37 million U.S. adults have chronic kidney disease. A Geisinger study reveals just how vulnerable those patients may be to COVID-19.

When Geisinger saw COVID-19 cases spike early in the pandemic, many of those patients had pre-existing health conditions that required hospitalization.

“You’d think that a respiratory condition would predispose you most to severe complications from COVID,” Dr. Alex Chang, a nephrologist at Geisinger, said.

But a study between March and May of nearly 13,000 patients tested for COVID in the Geisinger system revealed it wasn’t something like preexisting asthma or COPD that required the most COVID hospitalizations. A team of Geisinger researchers uncovered it was chronic kidney disease.

“Good testing capacity obviously was very critical for us and then being able to kind of gather and integrate all the data together so then kind of find very quickly what are the risk factors. That’s really critical so that, you know, us as data people can kind of hand that off to the clinicians,” Dr. Tooraj Mirshahi, an associate professor at Geisinger Department of Molecular & Functional Genomics, said.

More than one in five Geisinger patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the study period had pre-existing chronic kidney disease.

“The patients that were particularly at high risk were those that were on dialysis or had a kidney transplant. So in addition to having higher levels of inflammation, you also have you know some impairment of your immune system,” Dr. Chang said.

The research findings helped strategize the best way going forward to treat kidney disease patients who didn’t have COVID.

“If we can see some of these patients by telemedicine. We shifted hard. We were almost at 100 percent telemedicine for our nephrology department early on during the pandemic and then we sort of adapted things as we learned more and more and more,” Dr. Chang said.

“It’s really important for us to kind of share this knowledge that we have here so that we can all learn together and kind of combat this as best as we can,” Dr. Mirshahi said.

The study also suggests that excessive inflammatory response to the COVID infection can destabilize organs already weakened by chronic disease.