Healthbeat: New technology curbs cancer-fighting radiation condition

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg is using technology to help curb a condition that often results from cancer-fighting radiation.









The condition is called lymphedema which results in swelling of the arms and legs due to the removal of or damage to lymph nodes. The tool being used to tackle lymphedema is called SOZO which is used to calculate what is called the L-Dex score.

When doctors know this score, they can intervene early. Without this technology, there is no way for healthcare professionals to know if a patient will develop lymphedema until it is already visible when it is too late.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller looks at how the technology is helping patients like Kathy Lahr of Montandon, Northumberland County tonight on Eyewitness News.