Healthbeat: New research reveals a quarter of American consumers may not know how to safely cook frozen foods

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The pandemic has made protecting our family from illness an even greater focus, but now new research reveals that mistakes some of us are making in the kitchen may be putting out loved ones at risk.

The findings show nearly a quarter of American consumers may not know how to safely cook frozen foods which increases the chance of salmonella and foodborne illnesses.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with USDA Food Safety Expert Meredith Carothers about four key steps you need to take in the kitchen to better protect you and your family, tonight on Eyewitness News.