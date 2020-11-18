Healthbeat: New report shares findings about maternal and infant health

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new report has uncovered disturbing findings concerning maternal and infant health.

The annual March of Dimes Report Card shows that Pennsylvania has slipped from a C+ grade to a C. The report is critical of the number of premature births as well as infant mortality and morbidity.

March of Dimes Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta calls the situation a health crisis.

Dr. Gupta spoke with Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller about Pennsylvania’s need for improvement concerning the health of new moms and babies as well as what the Keystone State is doing right.