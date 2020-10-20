Healthbeat: New campaign encourages Americans to wear masks in public

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The U.S. has topped the 8 million mark of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started. Pennsylvania, with more than 179,000 cases, has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) has partnered with the AD Council for a new campaign called “Mask Up, America” which encourages people to wear masks in public.

