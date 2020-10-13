Healthbeat: National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Women are told to get a mammogram every year starting in their 40s, but COVID-19 concerns have drastically cut down on the number of women getting this breast cancer screening.

“Breast cancer doesn’t stop in the setting of COVID,” Dr. Jessica Leung, MD and President, of the Society of Breast Imaging told Eyewitness News.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Dr. Leung about the danger of not getting a mammogram, safety measures in place to conduct these screenings, “overdiagnosis” and “false positive exams” and a breast cancer risk assessment that is being recommended for some women at age 30, tonight on Eyewitness News.

