Healthbeat: More young people are developing colon cancer, why?

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We normally associate the risk of colon cancer with people 50 and older but the recent death of actor Chadwick Boseman at 43 proved colon cancer can strike people much younger.

His death puts focus on a disturbing demographic statistic: more younger people are developing colorectal cancer.

Oncologist Bruce Saidman, MD of Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston discusses the risk factors of colorectal cancer with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller and what we all need to know to lower our personal risk tonight on Eyewitness News.