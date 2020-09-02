Healthbeat: More young people are developing colon cancer, why?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We normally associate the risk of colon cancer with people 50 and older but the recent death of actor Chadwick Boseman at 43 proved colon cancer can strike people much younger.

His death puts focus on a disturbing demographic statistic: more younger people are developing colorectal cancer.

Oncologist Bruce Saidman, MD of Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston discusses the risk factors of colorectal cancer with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller and what we all need to know to lower our personal risk tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS

More Coronavirus

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos