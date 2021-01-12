Healthbeat: Lung cancer stigma and the future of treatment

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More than 228,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed this year with lung cancer.

For years, many lung cancer patients have also had to deal with the stigma surrounding the disease which has often been linked to smoking.





It is especially true for patients dealing with extensive stage small cell lung cancer, which is often connected to smoking and is difficult to treat.

A non-smoker who was diagnosed with this disease in 2006 at the age of 28 shares her message of advocacy while a a cancer doctor who advocates for early diagnosis discusses inroads in developing and providing better treatment.

