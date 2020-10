SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some people who through injury or illness feared they may never be able to walk again are taking steps thanks to some innovative technology.







Allied Services Luger Scranton Rehab Center is using what’s called the Parker Indego Exoskeleton.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will look at how the technology works, speak with a woman who benefits from this technology and how it’s giving new hope to patients like her tonight on Eyewitness News.