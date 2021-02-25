Healthbeat: COVID infusion therapy may help avoid a hospital stay

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID-19 patients have a new treatment option available that may help them avoid a hospital stay.

The Wright Center for Community Health is the first in Scranton to offer an outpatient infusion clinic for administering an antibody treatment called BAM. The facility began offering the treatment in late January which is credited with keeping all 40 COVID-positive patients out of the hospital who received the treatment within the first two weeks it was offered.

The antibody infusion therapy is looked at as a means to give hope to those infected with the virus, especially as vaccine rollout is still taking time.

The Wright Center offers the treatment to those 65 and older within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 PCR test or onset of symptoms, and to younger patients 12 and older who are at higher risk.

People hospitalized with COVID-19 are not eligible to receive the treatment.

