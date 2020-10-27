Healthbeat: Association of American Medical Colleges calls for national testing strategy

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) is calling for a coordinated, national testing strategy to identify, track, and help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Novel coronavirus has already taken the lives of roughly a quarter-million Americans and more than a million people worldwide.

The AAMC just released recommendations for policymakers and reiterated their guidelines for the American public to clarify just how and when they should be getting tested for the coronavirus.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller checks out the recommendations tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS

More Coronavirus

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos