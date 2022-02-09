Healthbeat: Alzheimer’s Drug on CMS Funding Chopping Block

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Alzheimer’s disease a growing health crisis in the commonwealth. More than a quarter-million Pennsylvanians are living with it.

Many Alzheimer’s patients who rely on a certain type of drug for treatment are in danger of losing federal insurance coverage to fund the cost. Eyewitness News has done several reports on that drug, Aducanumab.

The FDA approved it last June but now it could be on the Medicare and Medicaid coverage chopping block.

The Biogen infusion drug Aducanumab, now marketed as Aduhelm, was used during clinical trials in recent years at Northeast Pennsylvania Memory and Alzheimer’s Center in Plains Township. Kevin Bonham of Bear Creek Village participated in the trials testing that drug for his early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“Every week it just gets better and better and less and less confusion and less and less memory loss,” Kevin Bonham said.

Eyewitness News visited Bonham and his wife, Kim, last June after the drug received FDA approval.

Kim Bonham says, “It was just the most exciting news,” Kim Bonaham said.

“I’m so happy that it’s finally here,” Kevin Bonaham said.

But after outspoken critics questioned the dementia drug’s effectiveness and its $56,000 per patient annual cost, Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, proposed pulling back insurance funding coverage.

“Our largest concern right now is that the CMS decision would effectively deny coverage to most people seeking this treatment and seeking treatments of its kind that would come down the future,” Advocacy Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter Ryan Schofield said.

As drafted, the CMS decision would severely restrict Medicare and Medicaid funding coverage of Aduhelm and other monoclonal antibody therapies to treat Alzheimer’s, a treatment which proponents say currently helps slow the progression of the disease.

“We think that it could discourage research, it could absolutely limit availability, limit access to the treatment. Once they become even FDA-approved,” Schofield said.

It’s why the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter is calling for the public to give their input on the CMS website but time is running out. The deadline for public comment is end of day Thursday.

“We want FDA-approved treatments to be accessible for all people living with Alzheimer’s,” Schofield said.

Once again, the deadline for public comment is Thursday, February 10th to make your voice heard either in support or opposition.

Meantime, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter encourages anyone who supports continued Medicare and Medicaid funding of Aduhelm and similar treatments to contact their federal and state lawmakers in the coming weeks.

The final decision by CMS is expected in April.