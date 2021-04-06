Healthbeat: 62-year-old NEPA man claims experimental Alzheimer’s drug changed his life

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The experimental drug Aducanumab has been undergoing clinical trials in recent years across the country, including in Northeastern Pennsylvania at NEPA Memory & Alzheimer’s Center.

In August 2020, Eyewitness News profiled a 62-year-old man, who only wanted to be identified as Kevin, who participated in the drug trial at the Plains Township clinic.

Now, he is going public with his support of the drug which he credits for improving his memory and changing his life.

Kevin and NEPA Memory & Alzheimer’s Center Research Director Dr. Mario Cornacchione will discuss the drug which is waiting for FDA approval.

