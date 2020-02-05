Report Evaluates PA for Public Health Preparedness

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) –Pennsylvania is not unlike the rest of the country in needing to be prepared to protect the public’s health.

A new study just released Wednesday ranks the commonwealth as well as the rest of the nation. The study used a three tier measure to rank the U.S. including Pennsylvania. As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, the report reveals that half the nation has a lot of work to do to protect the public.

From vaping to floods to fires, our nation’s public health preparedness is often tested. According to Trust for America’s Health, Pennsylvania makes the grade.

“Pennsylvania is in the top tier of states in terms of emergency preparedness,” said TFAH President/CEO John Auerbach.

The non-profit’s annual report is called Ready or Not 2020: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism. Pennsylvania joins 24 other states and the District of Columbia ranked as high tier.

It’s a reversal of fortune for Pennsylvania which ranked as a low tier state in last year’s TFAH report but has since made major improvements.

Mr. Auerbach said, “It has strong laboratory surge capacity or the capacity to expand quickly in an emergency. It’s also increased its public health budget this year and we know if public health is strong and vibrant, it’s well prepared to respond to emergencies.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health also achieved national public health accreditation. Despite its high tier ranking, Mr. Auerbach says PA has room for improvement.

“Right now, only a little bit more than half of the state’s residents who should get a flu shot get that shot,” said Mr. Auerbach.

Another area where he said the Keystone State lacks? Paid sick time.

“Without paid sick days, people often will come to work even when they’re sick. There have been some outbreaks in other states where that has been problematic,” Mr. Auerbach said.

Despite its shortcomings, Mr. Auerbach considers Pennsylvania a role model for public health preparedness.

“There’s much that other states can learn from what’s been done in this state,” said Mr. Auerbach.

The report ranked 12 states “middle tier” and 13 others “low tier”. Overall, 10 indicators helped determine the rankings.