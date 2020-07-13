Health officials: COVID-19 surge leads to local PPE shortage

(WBRE/WYOU) — Rep. Matt Cartwright and local healthcare professionals say our area has come a long way against the fight of COVID-19, but it’s not done.







Hit hard early on this year, Cartwright says thanks to dedication from our local heroes on the front line, our infection rate has been brought down. But we cannot let up, especially with cases still in Northeastern PA.

Because of the surge in other parts of the state, the shortage of PPE continues in our area. This surge in demand continues to leave health care professionals scrambling to compete with each other to get the gowns and face shields they need.

Reporter Julie Dunphy spoke with a local registered nurse of 25 years and a pediatrician at Pediatrics of Northeastern PA, about what they are seeing and the solutions they need.

