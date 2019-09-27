Health insurance costs could increase in 2020

(WBRE/WYOU) — Employers and workers could shell out more cash for health insurance in 2020.

Large companies predict the total cost of workplace healthcare coverage to reach an average of $15,375 next year, up from $14,642 in 2019. That’s according to a report from the National Business Group on Health.

Employees with families face even steeper costs. The report noted preferred provider organization plans or PPOs, are expected to make a comeback. As open enrollment season comes around, employees will likely notice narrowing provider networks, accountable care organizations and greater use of telemedicine.