Health Disparity Task Force

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf says 69 percent of racial reporting isn’t coming into the Department of Health, prompting a health desparity task force. Friday, the governor held a teleconference with the chair of that task force, lieutenant governor John Fetterman.

Roughly two weeks after the announcement and formation of the health desparity task force, there’s not too much to show. Early research indicates that many communities across the Keystone State are not being properly reported and that means the assistance and necessary resources aren’t there either.

“The point is all Pennsylvanians deserve the same access to testing and treatment during the covid-19 pandemic,” Governor Wolf said.

“The governor has the biggest bully pulpit in Pennsylvania and he realized early on how critical it was that we have that specific data on these communities and that wasn’t happening,” Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said.

The task force is working with the Department of Health to get those numbers from communities. Fetterman says with the full weight of the governor’s office and the task force, the goal is to have a solid base to re-allocate or even procure more resources to help out there.