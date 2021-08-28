Head-on crash in Schuylkill County leaves a 24-year-old dead

BARRY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man is dead after police say he lost control of his car and hit a minivan head-on Friday evening.

The crash happened on Route 901 in Barry Township just before 6 p.m.

State police say 24-year-old Ryan Little from Mount Carmel lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the minivan. Little died at the scene.







Courtesy of Justin Reed, Skook News

Three people in the minivan were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Officials say heavy rain may have played a role in the crash. State police are investigating.