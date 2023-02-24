WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspicious delivery in a Wilkes-Barre high rise has police and firefighters on the scene Friday afternoon.

According to Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, a USPS delivery was made Friday morning to the administration office at the Lincoln Plaza on East Northampton Street.

Chief Delaney tells Eyewitness News the delivery contained white powder and forced people exposed to it to quarantine inside the building.

The Hazardous Material Team tested and concluded the white powder substance was not anthrax.

Everyone in the building is safe at this time and tenants were free to come and go, but the administration office was closed for a period of time.

Concern has been lifted and Hazmat is beginning the process of clearing the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update you with the last as it is released.