Hazleton woman arrested after domestic incident lands husband in hospital

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman is in police custody after a domestic incident that left her husband hospitalized.

Police say 43-year-old Marlin Florentino Batista stabbed 23-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Reyes. When investigators arrived on the scene on Locust Street, Batista told them her husband was shot.

It was determined at the hospital he was stabbed. Police say surveillance video from the scene shows an altercation between the two, allegedly showing Batista attacking Reyes.

She later admitted to police she stabbed him. Batista is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault.

He is in critical condition.