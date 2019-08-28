Hazleton sports teams recognized

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a celebration for two local high school sports teams with statewide victories under their belts.

A ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday night recognized their accomplishments. The Hazleton Area High School girls softball team and the Swoyersville American Legion Baseball team represented Luzerne County’s strength in the sports world this summer. The ceremony held Tuesday night at the Rotunda of the Courthouse commemorates their highs in the season.

The Hazleton Area softball team had a lot to cheer about this summer, finishing second in Pennsylvania. Tuesday night Luzerne County showed its appreciation with t-shirts and proclamations.

“Showcasing the positive, good talented young ladies from Hazleton Area,” softball head coach Bob Bertoni said.

The Swoyersville American Legion baseball team was also recognized. They claimed the Pennsylvania state championship title and played in the Great Lake Region for the national title.

“We’ve created kind of a fun environment here. The kids make a lot of sacrifices over the summer period to play American Legion baseball,” manager Gary Gavrish said.

And those sacrifices paid off. The Swoyersville team has taken home three state titles in the last six years. Both teams and families celebrating a job well done.

“I couldn’t be prouder as a coach to not only coach this team but to represent Hazleton Area,” Bertoni said.

The coaches on both teams were also recognized. All of them received proclamations as well.

Both teams are looking forward to an even stronger season next year. The coaches say they appreciate all the support they and the players have received.