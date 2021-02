HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Hazleton has been working to pass an ordinance to hold people more accountable for snow removal on their property.

The ordinance calls for residents to regulate snow removal within 24 hours, otherwise they would have to pay an increased fine. City Council passed the ordinance in Wednesday night’s meeting with some amends.

They are now asking for 16 inch paths, and propose a minimum $50 fine.

A second reading is scheduled in two weeks.