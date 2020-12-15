HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Preparations are underway in Hazleton in anticipation of a snow event Wednesday into Thursday.

Plows are being hooked up and anti-skid materials loaded into the trucks. City public works managers say they are ready for the storm and urge residents to follow the snow parking bans which will help crews clear the streets.







Coming up on Eyewitness News we will also take a look at how the cash strapped city is planning for winter operations and the impact COVID-19 could have on those operations.