Hazleton police to crack down on “quality of life” issues in the city

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With warmer weather and COVID-19 safety restrictions easing, the City of Hazleton has received numerous complaints regarding so-called “quality of life” issues such as loud music and ATVs being driven on city streets.

City officials say they have received hundreds of complaints over the past several days from residents regarding loud music so they are sending out a warning today: tone it down or you could face hefty fines.

“It’s just rude. There’s no reason for it. No reason to play it that loud,” Ruth Giannott-Lattimer told Eyewitness News.

That’s how Giannott reacted to loud music she often hears when driving through Hazleton or visiting friends in the city. Bob Yevak says he too has gotten an earful almost on a daily basis.

“I walk seven miles, five to seven miles a day. I walk up and down the alleys, every street in Hazleton. I’ve been doing it for 12 years. That stuff is out of control,” Yevak said.







Now the Hazleton Police want to hear from you if you have a problem in your neighborhood.

“At this time summer is upon us and everybody is out trying to enjoy themselves but unfortunately we have some people who want to take that music to another level with amplified speakers out in backyards, their cars, different things like that. It does affect everybody around them,” Acting Chief Brian Schoonmaker of the Hazleton Police Department said.

So officers who respond to these noise complaints have the discretion to take action or just issue a warning.

“He could issue what is the city’s noise ordinance right from the beginning for $75 plus costs or he could issue a disorderly conduct citation that’s upwards of $500 plus costs or the officer could simply ask them to turn it down and issue a citation if that’s applicable,” Schoonmaker said.

This past weekend city officers issued five noise violation citations. If you have a quality of life comment such as loud music you are asked to call 911 and an officer will respond.