Hazleton police searching for hit and run driver that injured child

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police have released images of what they say is the vehicle involved in a hit and run over the weekend where a child was injured while riding a bicycle.

They say the child was hit by a white pickup truck and the vehicle fled south on Poplar Street Saturday night. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment.





The department released pictures of the truck Monday afternoon. They say it is a 4-door white Chevy Silverado. Possibly a 2007-2014 model.

The vehicle is suspected to have damage to the passenger side front end and possibly the passenger side headlight.

Police ask anyone with information on the vehicle or driver to contact the Hazleton Police Department. Any calls with information are asked to be made through 911.