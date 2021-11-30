Police arrest two men after shots fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two men they say were involved in an incident where 15 to 20 gunshots were fired in Hazleton.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:10 a.m. officers responded to the area of East Beech Street and South Bennett Court for the report of 15 to 20 gunshots fired.

Police say the officers were advised on the scene that the suspects were walking east from the location. While searching, officers came upon two males identified as Rafael Sanchez Pinales, 29, and Sony Rivera, 25, walking on Cedar Street towards Birch Street.

Officers stated the men were detained and after police conducted an investigation, the two were found to be the suspects firing the shots. The handgun that was recovered on the scene was determined by police to be stolen.

Sanchez Pinales and Rivera were charged with stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and public drunkenness.

Both will be arraigned Tuesday and the preliminary hearing will be scheduled on a later date.