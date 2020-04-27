Hazleton mayor issues second emergency declaration

New set of restrictions begins midnight May 1st

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat is issuing a second emergency declaration for the city.

Cusat initially implemented restrictions for the city in early April. Below is a list of restrictions that goes into effect at 12 a.m. Friday, May 1st:

Enacts a curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., prohibiting individuals from being on public streets including driving on City owned streets or any other public place during that time.

Prohibits any gatherings of more than four individuals (not immediate family members) in public places at any time during the day.

Prohibits vehicles parked or stopped within City of Hazleton limits with four or more individuals (not immediate family members).

All non-essential businesses as defined by Governor Wolf must close immediately.

All individuals must stay at least six feet away from others (non-family members) when outside of your home.

The City of Hazleton will be enforcing these provisions and issuing summary offenses when violated.