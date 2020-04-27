Hazleton mayor issues second emergency declaration

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat is issuing a second emergency declaration for the city.
Cusat initially implemented restrictions for the city in early April. Below is a list of restrictions that goes into effect at 12 a.m. Friday, May 1st:
- Enacts a curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., prohibiting individuals from being on public streets including driving on City owned streets or any other public place during that time.
- Prohibits any gatherings of more than four individuals (not immediate family members) in public places at any time during the day.
- Prohibits vehicles parked or stopped within City of Hazleton limits with four or more individuals (not immediate family members).
- All non-essential businesses as defined by Governor Wolf must close immediately.
- All individuals must stay at least six feet away from others (non-family members) when outside of your home.
The City of Hazleton will be enforcing these provisions and issuing summary offenses when violated.