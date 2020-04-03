Hazleton mayor announces new restrictions for city

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat announces that he has signed an emergency proclamation for the city of Hazleton.
According to a press release, the following restrictions become effective beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4th 2020 in the city of Hazleton:
- Enacts a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., prohibiting individuals from being on public street including driving on city-owned streets or any other public place during that time.
- Prohibits any gatherings of more than four individuals (not immediate family members) in public places at any time during the day.
- Prohibits vehicles parked or stopped within City of Hazleton limits with four or more individuals (not immediate family members).
- All non-essential businesses as defined by Governor Wolf must close immediately.
- All individuals must stay at least six feet away from others (non-family members) when outside of your home.
These provisions will be enforced and summary offenses will be issued when they are violated.