Hazleton mayor announces new restrictions for city

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat announces that he has signed an emergency proclamation for the city of Hazleton.

According to a press release, the following restrictions become effective beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4th 2020 in the city of Hazleton:

Enacts a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., prohibiting individuals from being on public street including driving on city-owned streets or any other public place during that time.

Prohibits any gatherings of more than four individuals (not immediate family members) in public places at any time during the day.

Prohibits vehicles parked or stopped within City of Hazleton limits with four or more individuals (not immediate family members).

All non-essential businesses as defined by Governor Wolf must close immediately.

All individuals must stay at least six feet away from others (non-family members) when outside of your home.

These provisions will be enforced and summary offenses will be issued when they are violated.