SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hazleton man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking.

32-year-old Yilber Rosario was sentenced to 84 months in prison and four years of supervised release for heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler says from roughly February 2018 to July 2019, Rosario conspired with others to distribute approximately 200 grams of heroin and 350 grams of fentanyl.