Hazleton man sentenced to 15 years for drug possession

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug possession.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Emmanuel Roman-Figueroa, 39, of Hazleton, was sentenced for possessing 120 kilograms of methamphetamine for distribution. Roman-Figueroa pleaded guilty to the possession last summer.

According to the release, Roman-Figueroa met two men, Julio Romero-Mancebo and David Jusino Ramirez at a Sugarloaf Township truck stop in October 2020. Romero-Mancebo and Ramirez had transported the methamphetamine from California to the area.

Officials say they then placed the drugs, valued at $2 million, in Roman-Figueroa’s vehicle, at which time, all three were arrested. Roman-Figueroa had previously been stopped for a traffic violation in July 2020, during which $371,500 had been seized from his vehicle.

Both Ramirez and Romero-Mancebo are awaiting sentencing for drug trafficking charges. Ramirez was found guilty in October 2021 and Romero-Mancebo pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.