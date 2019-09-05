Hazleton man sentenced for making straw firearm purchases

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is heading to prison after being convicted of making multiple straw purchases of firearms.

Arce Nunez, 28, of Hazleton was sentenced in Federal Court to serve thirty-three months in prison for making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers.

Nunez pleaded guilty to making seven straw purchases of firearms between February 13, 2016, and March 2, 2016. Three of those purchases were at Dave’s Gun Shop in Drums, Luzerne County; three from Nimrod Haven Sporting Goods in Hanover Township; and one from Bob’s Sporting Goods in Hazleton.

One of the guns Nunez purchased, a Glock pistol, was recovered by police in Puerto Rico.