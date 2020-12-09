Hazleton man sentenced for drug trafficking

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for drug trafficking.

Juan Elvis Monsanto, 60, and a citizen of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 65 months in prison for trafficking in cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to United States Attorney David Freed, Monsanto previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Judge Robert Mariani ordered Monsanto to serve four years on supervised release following his sentence and he faces possible deportation as a result of his conviction.