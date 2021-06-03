Hazleton man facing drug, weapons charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hazleton man is facing drug and weapon charges after an incident with police on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of South Poplar Street for a report of a man who appeared to be under the influence. Once on scene, officers identified Scotch Hanning inside of the Cando Express Convenience Store.

Officers say Hanning gave them false identification and refused to follow commands given by officers.

The police report says Hanning was detained and checked for weapons. Officers discovered illegal brass knuckles on Hanning’s person.

Officers say they also searched Hanning’s backpack and seized 230 grams of suspected heroin, 189 plastic yellow vials of suspected crack cocaine, one gram of suspected meth, 11 syringes, empty baggies and $2,328.00.

Hanning was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapons.