Hazleton man dead after shooting in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Mahanoy City Borough early Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Frackville, police responded to a disturbance outside of the Rmusic21 Lounge just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. There they found two people who were shot.

Police state that a Hispanic male shot Juan Carlos Romreo, 33 of Hazleton, multiple times. Romreo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office.

Alorfi Bladimir Ramirez, 29 of Hazle Township was also shot several times before the unknown shooter fled.

Ramirez was flown to the hospital in serious condition. The investigation by PSP Frackville is ongoing.

PSP Frackville state that there is no danger to the community at this time.