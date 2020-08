HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman on August 9th.

According to a press release from the Hazleton City Police Department, Jose Ruiz is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and indecent assault.

Ruiz was denied bail and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 1st.