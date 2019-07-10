Hazleton man charged after taxi ride shooting

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –A Hazleton man has been charged with attempted murder among other charges following a cab ride over the weekend.

According to police, at approximately 5:19 a.m. on July 7 McAdoo Police responded to W. Blaine Street for the report of a gunshot victim. Police found Alexis Acosta lying on a garage floor at the rear of 35 W. Blaine Street and he was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Acosta told police he and his brother used a taxi service to get home to McAdoo from West Hazleton and tried to pay the driver with a debit/credit card but there was no money on the account and it would not go through.

An argument escalated to the driver producing a firearm and shooting Acosta in the left leg. Police determined Francis R. Toca of Hazleton was the driver of the taxi.

Toca is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.