Hazleton man charged after leading police on chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is charged after riding a street bike while leading police on chase.

According to Hazleton City Police Department, Kimberlin De La Rosa Reyes failed to obey a police command to stop and led police on a chase, during which, he failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights.

Rosa Reyes was on Buttonwood Street and attempted to turn onto Fulton Court, when his bike became disabled and he was taken into custody.

He was charged with careless driving, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and multiple other traffic offenses.