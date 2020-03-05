Hazleton man behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting minor

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they have arrested a Hazleton man who they believe is responsible for a number of sexual assaults dating as far back as four years ago.

Vincent Norman Cropper, 25, used the name “Lenny” when he allegedly sold marijuana to a then-15-year-old girl in 2016. Police say he took her to the basement of his West 4th street residence where his friend “Leo” held her down while Cropper raped her.

Cropper was arrested Thursday after noon. He was jailed and denied bail.

Police say they believe there may be other victims. Anyone will information is asked to call the Hazleton City Police Department or 911.