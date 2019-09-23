Hazleton man arrested for threats against schools

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police averted what could have been a school shooting in Hazleton.

On Saturday, Mayor Jeff Cusat came into possession of an intercepted message and alerted police. The message contained threats of a mass shooting and pipe bomb attack against Arthur Street School and Hazleton High School.

Further investigation led police to 28-year-old Christian Diehl of Hazleton. Police arrested Diehl on a felony charge of threatening to use weapons of mass destruction.

“That is something we do not take lightly,” Halton Police Chief Jerry Speziale said. “It is something we take extremely serious and we cannot just leave that be.”

“He is off the streets,” Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said of the arrest of Diehl. “He is no longer a threat to the citizens or students of Hazleton at this time.”

Diehl was taken to Hazleton headquarters for further investigation while he awaits arraignment.