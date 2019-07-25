Hazleton labeled dangerous after shootings

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton police chief is calling the city dangerous after several reports of gunfire in the past 24 hours.

Police say the first shooting happened after midnight. Three others followed shortly after with the latest at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hit but several houses and cars were left with bullet holes. Chief Jerry Speziale says city police are partnering with state police to add saturation patrols throughout the city. He says the shootings are most likely the result of gang violence.

“We will make sure that those responsible will be vigorously pursued and face swift and decisive justice. We will never accept or tolerate this type of dangerous crime and disorder,” Chief Speziale said.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shootings.