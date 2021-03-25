Hazleton job fair attracts interest as unemployment rates drop

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Weekly job numbers show welcomed news about the economy.

The U.S. Labor Department reports first-time claims for unemployment unexpectedly fell sharply last week amid signs that hiring has picked up.

First-time claims totaled 684,000. That’s more than 50,000 less than expected by economists. It’s also the first time the number has been below 700,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic began just over a year ago.

Now with many businesses opening back up, there are more job opportunities available.

“Very helpful, I enjoyed it. I found a lot of good leads here,” said Beverly Musilek who is searching for a job. She has been on the job hunt for quite some time now.

The 25th annual Greater Hazleton Job Fair at Laurel Mall was just the place to help her meet with potential employers.

“I’m going to be filling out some applications. I have some contacts that I already made and it was great, very helpful,” Musilek said.

After months of looking online, she says it’s nice to meet potential employers face to face.

“You don’t have to waste your time doing a lot of applications online, you know what you’re getting into before you even… I like that about it,” Musilek said.

President of the Greater Hazleton Chamber Mary Malone was pleased with the turnout of potential employers.

“From manufacturing to non-profits, the Mature Workers Program is here so really a wide variety,” she said.

Sustainable and green building solutions company Nexii was one of the booths present. The company will be opening its first United States plant in Hazleton in the coming months.

“We will be opening about mid-summer and expect to have a three shift position and hire anywhere between 220 and 270 employees,” said Plant Director Scott Morris.

Rocco Arruzzo, Laurel Mall property manager, says many job fairs in the past have had between 35 and 40 booths. This year, it is closer to 50.

“I expect it even better. I think people need to apply and work,” Arruzzo said.

Malone says another, smaller, job fair will be held at some point in June. Exact details have not been announced.