Hazleton holds inaugural Winterfest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Hazleton held its first Winterfest Sunday.

Organizers say it’s a way to bring some normalcy and holiday spirit to a community hit hard by the pandemic.

It was a little over the freezing temperature on Sunday, the perfect time to hold the first Winterfest in Hazleton. Gary Perna, executive assistant to Mayor Jeff Cusat and the organizer of this event, says the goal was to get the community out and about.

“We had a really tough year with COVID-19 and we wanted to utilize City View Park because it’s wide open. And it’s a great area to have something where we can be socially distanced and still have some Christmas fun,” Perna said.

“It’s great to see the community to come together. We love events like this where we can get together and socialize and still have a festive time,” Cusat said.

Attendees grooved to music performed by a local band and munched on food sold by vendors. Perna say events like this are crucial to vendors this year.

“A lot of the vendors we were talking to said that, you know, they weren’t able to go to shows and do stuff ’cause a lot of it was cancelled ’cause most of them happened inside. So we had a lot of vendors who were excited to have a place to show their merchandise,” Perna said.

“We have a lot of small family owned businesses in Hazleton. Some crafters and things like that who really need some boost during Christmas themselves,” Cusat said.

The goal was to bring as much Christmas cheer as possible. People were able to decorate Christmas trees as part of the festival of trees. Santa visited the Winterfest as well.

“People forget the meaning of Christmas. This sort of reminds people that we’re all very lucky and we’re all in this together and we’ll beat this virus,” Hazleton City Councilman Jack Mundie said.

The Winterfest festivities will go on at City View Park until 8 p.m. Sunday night.