Hazleton coronavirus numbers

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Pennsylvania gets a more detailed look with the Department of Health releasing information by zip code, Hazleton remains one of the prevalent coronavirus hot spots.

More than 1,000 positive cases alone and that’s just from the Department of Health. There’s more going on than the numbers indicate.

It was Mayor Jeff Cusat and the Lehigh Valley Health Network that warned more than a week ago the problem is here and the greater Hazleton area needed to do something about it.

Since then, the curfew in Hazleton and surrounding municipalities has been enacted and extended.

The numbers coming from the office of the Department of Health have caught up with the positive cases coming up in from the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

There’s a definitive slow in the spread of COVID-19 in northeast Pennsylvania’s hotspot. With that, there’s also a long road ahead.

“I feel that we’ve put people in the position that they acknowledge that we have a problem. I now believe that people are following and they know it’s real. They’re going to continue to do their part to make it better. I think that’s when the slowdown will come and why it has been slowing down a little bit,” Cusat said.

Cusat says there are well over 1,000 positive cases in Hazleton and another factor for a slow in numbers is a cutback in testing, adding that he’s been on the phone with other officials to try and get testing supplies, there’s reason for hope in the Mountain City, but the curve is far from fully flattened.

Kevin Hayes will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.