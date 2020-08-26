Hazleton City Council wants better control at Pagnotti Field

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Councilwomen Allison Barletta and Lauren Sacco say there has been a growing problem of trash, noise, and high volume of traffic at Pagnotti Field in Hazleton.

“There is overflowing garbage with beer, there is cases of beer, the partying is going on. I go down there Sunday night when the residents call, and you can’t even get through,” said Allison Barletta, Hazleton City Council.

This is an ongoing problem at Pagnotti Field that both councilwomen Allison Barletta and Lauren Sacco told Eyewitness News about Wednesday.

They say every weekend after a ball game, there are piles of trash, open beer cans and bottles, and often complaints of loud music, and ever since last summer, the complaints keep increasing.

“I get calls every Sunday night and then also every Monday morning at 7:30. I drive down there on my way to work and see what’s going on,” said Barletta.

The councilwomen add it gets worse during holidays. After the fourth of July, for instance, fireworks are left on the street.

“They are not using a city asset the way a city asset should be used,” said Sacco.

The councilwomen say there was an agreement three years ago that no alcohol was to be consumed on the property. But Mayor Cusat says the city is not responsible for those in attendance.

“As long as the individuals that have the agreement with the city are not handing out alcohol, selling alcohol they cannot be held responsible for the actions of other people using the park,” said Mayor Jeff Cusat, City of Hazleton.

Mayor Cusat says he wants people to continue reporting problems by contacting 911. He says the city and police department are aware of the situation and will continue to keep an eye out.

“There has been several complaints by the neighborhood and brought by city council. City council has brought it to our attention and we’ve been handling it accordingly,” said Cusat.

“Our police department does an awesome job of stepping up to the plate. They have made extra passes there, but at the same time, we’re also not a security company or a security guard. So, the people that are in charge of this league need to step up to the plate,” said Sacco.