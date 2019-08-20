Hazleton City Condemns Problem Properties

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Hazleton is taking some tough action against the owners of two shopping centers. Places they say have become centers of illegal dumping. And today after the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick contacted the owners of one of the centers, work began to clean up the property.

It may look like a landfill but it is not. This is an area behind a former store. The building on West Broad Street has been vacant for several years. And city safety and code officers say the owner, based in New York, has done nothing about it.

“We came over here and we couldn’t believe what we saw. Obviously, it’s been a problem,” said Nadine Sist, Hazleton City Code Officers.

Sist and her team condemned the building Tuesday.

“If you go upstairs it’s all heroin packets. There’s a ton of them up there. As far as this down here you can see the rodents have been here, rats and mice. If the tires ever went up it would have a great impact on the city of Hazleton,” Sist told Eyewitness News.

Sist says much of this trash and debris is dumped here illegally. The owner of the building did not do it, but…

“Actually it falls on the owner. People don’t understand that. So the owner has been contacted several before by the city about the problem and they have to try to put up jersey barriers,” Sist stressed

Joel Fuentes manages a grocery store near the problem property. He’s glad to see the city taking a tough stand.

“I think it would be wonderful for the whole community because it brings a lot of bad negativity and activities. Right behind the building a month ago two crimes were committed in the parking lot,” said Fuentes.

The city is also cracking down on the owner of the nearby Hazleton shopping center. Sist says he is allowing illegal dumping behind his property and will be cited by the city.

We reached out to the owner of the Hazleton Shopping Center and we did not hear back. The I-Team did speak with a spokesperson for the owner of the building and this strip mall called Mahonics and they say they will clean up the property.

The owners of both shopping centers face hefty fines if the illegal dumping isn’t stopped.