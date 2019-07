HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Early Fourth of July celebrations are already getting underway in a few cities.

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Hazleton on Wednesday. The city’s recreation department held an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at City View Park on South Poplar Street.

The annual celebration drew a large crowd of people who enjoyed the light show, as well as the attractions, entertainment and vendors at the event.